Westmoreland

Weather slows work at former Monsour Medical Center site
Renatta Signorini | Friday, March 31, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Contractors doing preparation work at the former Monsour Medical Center site in Jeannette got a time extension this week.

Ligonier Construction of Laughlintown has been creating a pad along Route 30 for future development, among other tasks, but inclement weather this winter hampered progress, said Jason Rigone, director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., which is acting as project manager.

“...With the amount of moisture that's on the top layer, when you get rainy days” it's difficult to compact soil properly, Rigone said.

Ligonier Construction will have until the beginning of May to complete the work while county officials and members of Jeannette's planning commission finalize a revamp of the city's zoning ordinance. The next step will be for the corporation to seek requests for proposals from potential buyers, Rigone said.

“We were hoping to have it out already,” he said.

Ligonier Construction was awarded a $1.1 million contract in October to extend utilities, install a storm water management system, build a retaining wall and create the pad on the 6.4-acre site that for decades housed the Monsour Medical Center before its closure in 2006 after failing a series of state inspections. The abandoned facility was targeted by trespassers, vandals and arsonists.

The county's land bank took ownership of the parcel two years ago after purchasing it in a 2014 tax sale. A $2 million project to demolish the structures was completed last year.

Jeannette's new zoning regulations, which would better position the site for development, could be in place by this summer, said Brian Lawrence, assistant deputy director of the Westmore­land County planning and development department, who is assisting the city's planning commission with the project.

“Our aim is for July, August adoption by council,” Lawrence said

The zoning map was last updated in 1984 and, under it, the Monsour site is zoned for use as low-density housing. That needs to be updated before the property is sold, Rigone said.

Citizens will have the opportunity to view the proposed zoning ordinance changes before the plan comes before council for a vote.

