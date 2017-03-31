Pot-laced gummy bears among drugs police found in Monessen home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monessen police confiscated bags of marijuana-laced gummy bears, lemon syrup and “cotton candy” as well as heroin and crack cocaine from a Monessen home where a parolee and two children were living.

Zachary A. Lawson, 31, was arraigned Friday on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of children.

Police said they found 34 small plastic bags of the gummy bears, a bottle of the syrup and bag of edible marijuana “cotton candy” at Lawson's home this week.

District Judge Joseph Dalfonso ordered him held in the county jail after Lawson failed to post $250,000 bail.

Officer Aaron Thompson reported that some of the drugs were found near a bassinet in the master bedroom where Lawson and his girlfriend's 4-month-old baby slept.

A 7-year-old child stays in another room in the Summit Avenue home, police said.

Thompson said police were called to the home about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday by state parole agents who were about to arrest Lawson for violating terms of his parole in connection with a 2014 drug-related conviction in Washington County, where he was sentenced to serve two to five years.

Thompson said police also confiscated a large plastic bag in the bedroom containing 99 foil packets of suspected synthetic marijuana labeled “Wonderland,” two heroin stamp bags and $6,038.

According to court documents, Lawson was jailed Wednesday for the parole violation after his home was searched as the other evidence was catalogued. He was arraigned Friday on the new drug and endangerment complaints.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review.