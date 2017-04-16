Westmoreland Notables: County coordinator helps crime victims, witnesses navigate justice system

For more than 17 years, Amy Garris has stood with West­moreland County's most broken citizens — and usually during the most difficult times in their lives.

As an advocate for crime victims, Garris guides them through the often confusing and complicated criminal justice system. She offers insights through her experience or, when she does not have an answer, approaches prosecutors, police or court personnel with pointed questions posed by victims. But often, she just listens.

Garris serves as the county's victim-witness service coordinator. She is responsible for assisting crime victims and witnesses in a criminal case. Her office provides information regarding victims' rights, restitution, parole notifications, victim impact statements and related information.

“Our job is to ensure that victims and witnesses are treated with sensitivity, dignity and respect in both juvenile and criminal justice systems under the state's victim bill of rights act. We try to make the criminal justice system a little more understandable,” Garris said.

Working within District Attorney John Peck's office, Garris oversees a staff of five victim-witness advocates.

“Unfortunately, victims are sometimes the forgotten person in the process, and Amy has made sure their voices are heard,” Peck said.

Most victims have their first contact with Garris or another victim-witness advocate at the preliminary hearing level. But with homicides and other violent crimes, Garris responds directly to the crime scene, often summoned by emergency responders or prosecutors to assist a victim's loved ones.

For example, as detectives were in the process of identifying six suspects and collecting evidence in the Greensburg Six murder case for the February 2010 torture slaying of mentally challenged Jennifer Daugherty, Garris was called to the Greensburg police station to assist Daugherty's family.

The professional relationship forged through a terrible tragedy continues today. And Daugherty's survivors gush over Garris' expertise and the office she runs.

“I really can't say enough about that office and particularly Amy. She has been just awesome with us and taking care of us every step of the way,” said Daugherty's mother, Denise Murphy of Mt. Pleasant. “And when you think about all the other cases they have and what they are able to do, and be so kind and caring, it's remarkable. It's been seven years now, and I can tell you Amy has become like family to us.”

Garris has seen her share of horrific crimes. She said she tries not to become emotionally attached but admits it's often difficult.

“Sometimes you're in court hearing all this and thinking … “You can't cry, you can't cry. You have to be professional,'” Garris said.

She graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in social work. She credits her steely resolve to her previous career, working eight years on abuse cases while employed as a caseworker for county children's services.

Garris said she has no formal procedure or protocol when dealing with victims who have just witnessed or learned of the loss of a loved one.

“You can't have a particular plan because no two victims are alike. Everybody is different. Some people want to be part of everything, know everything, and others don't want any part. … They say they are done,” she said.

Garris recalled being called recently to a home to assist a 9-year-old boy who had discovered his older brother had taken his own life.

“I was driving there wondering what I can say. Sometimes people just want somebody to talk with. … They unfairly blame themselves for a particular situation or feel guilty because they may not be crying. I tell them everyone acts differently. We can refer them to counseling services. Sometimes you just draw on life experiences and use your own common sense,” Garris said.

Asked if anything has changed over the years, Garris pointed to an inch-thick pile of criminal complaints stacked nearby. Her office evaluates every criminal case filed in the county to determine whether an advocate will staff a preliminary hearing.

“We wish we could staff every criminal hearing, but we just don't have the funding. We're funded completely through state and federal grants,” Garris said.

“You hear statistics about the crime rate going down, but honestly I just don't see it,” she said.

“You see crimes against the elderly, abuse and particularly home improvement scams. And the drug epidemic and the fallout from that with the numerous thefts and assaults. It seems never-ending,” she said.

Garris proudly points to snapshots around her desk of her husband, William, and two sons, Jacob, 22, and Levi, 13, who provide an escape from the stress at work.

Toy pigs also abound in her workspace. There are pig trinkets, pig pictures, a pig portrait and stuffed pigs.

“I have two dogs, a kitty and two small pet pigs. And I love my pet piggies, Loco and Luna,” Garris said.

“Everybody who goes away and sees something with a pig on it usually brings it back to me,” she added.

“You know the other night it was raining and cold and windy, and I was dreading having to go home and having to clean out the pig pen with all that mud,” she said. “But I began the work and they were so happy just to see me, having so much fun. It was actually a lot of fun. It was really a stress relief for me.”

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.