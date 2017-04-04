Pediatrics group wants to build medical offices in North Huntingdon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg-based pediatrics practice wants to build a two-story medical building along Route 30 in North Huntingdon, about one-half mile east of the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Irwin interchange.

Pediatric Associates of Westmoreland Ltd. this week presented the North Huntingdon Township Planning Commission with a site plan for a 6,400-square-foot building with 12,800 square feet of office space on a one-acre parcel at the corner of Route 30 and North Thompson Lane. The planning commission tabled action on the plan because members need more information about the project.

Dr. Thaer Almalouf, president of Pediatric Associates, purchased the property from William C. and Judith Doernte for $450,000 in March 2016, according to documents filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds. A house and auto parts store on the property were demolished.

A spokeswoman for Dr. Almalouf could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Pediatric Associates would have six physicians work at the building, said Jeff Parobek, senior civil manager for Tri-County Engineering LLC of New Stanton, who presented the plans. The group has an office along Route 30 in Irwin.

The site, which is across North Thompson Lane from the Sheetz convenience store, would have parking for 50 vehicles plus three spaces for handicapped motorists, Parobek said. The township requires 44 parking spaces for a building that size.

The site entrance would be off North Thompson Lane, about 100 feet from Route 30, Parobek said, The main entrance would face a hillside, Parobek said.

Andrew Blenko, township planning director, said he could not recommend approval of the plans because some information is missing. Although Pediatric Associates is not seeking direct access from Route 30, Blenko said the group needs a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT because storm water from the property would drain into the state-owned storm sewer along Route 30.

PennDOT also wants a sidewalk installed along the property line abutting Route 30, but Parobek said the other properties along the highway do not have sidewalks.

Blenko said the engineering firm must present architectural drawings of the building.

The Westmoreland Conservation District still must approve its storm water management plan, Parobek said.

Donald Housley, a planning commission consultant, said a design for an 18-foot retaining wall is needed, as well as building elevation drawings and erosion control plans.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.