Jeannette man with shotgun jailed after early-morning police standoff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette man who was armed with a shotgun during an hours-long standoff with several police departments early Sunday has been arraigned on multiple criminal charges.

Christopher A. Pany, 26, is charged with making terroristic threats, flight to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

City Patrolman Bryan DeFelice said the incident began after 2 a.m. Sunday as Pany and his girlfriend started arguing as they drove from Monroeville to his home at North First Street Alley.

The girlfriend fled Pany's residence through several neighboring yards to the CoGo's convenience store on Harrison Avenue just before 3 a.m. after Pany allegedly struck her and pulled her hair, DeFelice alleges in an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman called relatives and then contacted city police to help retrieve her vehicle, police said.

“I attempted to make contact at the front door to take the defendant into custody and to obtain the victim's keys and knocked on the door multiple times. As I was knocking, assisting officers observed the defendant hold a long gun later identified as a black Stevens model 12 gauge shotgun ... in his hands while he was seated in the living room,” DeFelice wrote in the affidavit.

DeFelice said police backed off and called in additional officers from Greensburg, Manor, Irwin and Penn Township police departments as well as the state police Special Emergency Response Team.

Police closed off an area around the residence including portions of West Virginia, Hacker and Frothingham avenues. Residents in neighboring homes were evacuated, DeFelice said.

DeFelice said he tried to reach Pany on his phone, but Pany didn't pick up. Eventually, police were able to contact Pany via a text message using the girlfriend's mother's cellphone.

“The defendant specified multiple times that he was not going to come out of the residence and that he was not going to jail,” DeFelice wrote.

Around 7:45 a.m., Pany surrendered without incident and was taken to the city police station and then the county prison to await arraignment. DeFelice said the victim suffered injuries that left her hands bleeding. No other injuries were reported.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.