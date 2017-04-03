Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette man with shotgun jailed after early-morning police standoff
Paul Peirce | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Christopher A. Pany, 26, of Jeannette is charged in a standoff with police on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

A 26-year-old Jeannette man who was armed with a shotgun during an hours-long standoff with several police departments early Sunday has been arraigned on multiple criminal charges.

Christopher A. Pany is charged with making terroristic threats, flight to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

City Patrolman Bryan DeFelice said the incident began after 2 a.m. Sunday as Pany and his girlfriend started arguing as they drove from Monroeville to his home at rear North First Street Alley.

The girlfriend fled Pany's residence through several neighboring yards to the CoGo's convenience store on Harrison Avenue just before 3 a.m. after Pany allegedly struck her and pulled her hair, DeFelice alleges in the affidavit of probable cause.

The woman telephoned relatives and then contacted city police to help retrieve her vehicle, police said.

“I attempted to make contact at the front door to take the defendant into custody and to obtain the victim's keys and knocked on the door multiple times. As I was knocking, assisting officers observed the defendant hold a long gun later identified as a black Stevens model 12 gauge shotgun ... in his hands while he was seated in the living room,” DeFelice wrote in the affidavit.

DeFelice said police backed off and called in additional officers from Greensburg, Manor, Irwin and Penn Township police departments as well as the state police Special Emergency Response Team.

Police closed off an area around the residence including portions of West Virginia, Hacker and Frothingham avenues. Residents in neighboring homes were evacuated, DeFelice said.

DeFelice said he tried to reach Pany on his telephone numerous times to no avail.

Eventually, police were able to contact Pany via a text message using the girlfriend's mother's cellphone.

“The defendant specified multiple times that he was not going to come out of the residence and that he was not going to jail,” DeFelice wrote.

Around 7:45 a.m., Pany surrendered without incident and was taken to the city police station and then the county prison to await arraignment, he said.

DeFelice said the victim suffered injuries that left her hands bleeding. No other injuries were reported.

A hearing will be scheduled before DeMarchis.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.