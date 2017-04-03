Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man steals $450 worth of hams from Youngwood grocery; police seek suspect
Paul Peirce | Monday, April 3, 2017, 11:54 a.m.
State police are looking for a man who loaded $450 worth of ham into a shopping cart at the Youngwood Shop 'n Save and left without paying.

Updated 5 hours ago

State police in Greensburg aren't sure if the thief was planning an Easter feast, but they want to know his identity.

Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who filled a shopping cart with hams and walked out of a Youngwood grocery store without paying.

“The photographs show that the shopping cart was just loaded full of hams. The store put the value of them at $450,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Limani said the theft occurred about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shop 'n Save on Route 119.

State police released images from the store's video cameras. The suspect is a white man, about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black ball cap, dark gray sweatshirt, black pants and black athletic shoes.

“The photos we received are pretty good, so we were hoping to get them out there to the public and someone may be able to recognize the man,” Limani said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dylan Himes at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff wrtier. Reach him at ppeirce@tribweb.com.

