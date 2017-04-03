Man steals $450 worth of hams from Youngwood grocery; police seek suspect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Greensburg aren't sure whether the thief was planning an Easter feast, but they want to know his identity.

Troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who filled a shopping cart with hams and walked out of a Youngwood grocery store without paying.

“The photographs show that the shopping cart was just loaded full of hams. The store put the value of them at $450,” said Trooper Steve Limani.

Limani said the theft occurred at the Shop ‘n Save on Route 119 around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

State police released several images from the store's video cameras. The suspect is a white man, about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black ball cap, dark gray sweatshirt, black pants and black athletic shoes.

“The photos we received are pretty good, so we were hoping to get them out there to the pubic and someone may be able to recognize the man,” Limani said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Dylan Himes at 724-832-3288.