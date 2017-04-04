Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity airport entrance set to move as part of Route 981 reconstruction

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The main entrance to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity is set to shift about 100 yards to the southeast to link up with a new roundabout that PennDOT is constructing on Route 981.

The township planning commission Tuesday gave final approval of a site plan for the entrance relocation, submitted by GAI Consultants on behalf of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.

Commission Chairman Tom Baumann noted the authority must obtain approval of a storm water management plan for the new entrance, which is being reviewed by township consultant Gibson-Thomas Engineering. The authority also will need a township permit for grading the site.

Engineer Raena Lindemuth of GAI said PennDOT officials indicated the authority will not need a highway occupancy permit since the new entrance is part of a PennDOT project to improve the adjacent section of Route 981.

PennDOT is planning this year to construct the roundabout, which will replace the existing intersection of Route 981 with Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads. A relocated portion of Route 2027 will provide access from Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads to Route 981 via the circular roundabout intersection.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.