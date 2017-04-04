Unity airport entrance set to move as part of Route 981 reconstruction
The main entrance to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity is set to shift about 100 yards to the southeast to link up with a new roundabout that PennDOT is constructing on Route 981.
The township planning commission Tuesday gave final approval of a site plan for the entrance relocation, submitted by GAI Consultants on behalf of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.
Commission Chairman Tom Baumann noted the authority must obtain approval of a storm water management plan for the new entrance, which is being reviewed by township consultant Gibson-Thomas Engineering. The authority also will need a township permit for grading the site.
Engineer Raena Lindemuth of GAI said PennDOT officials indicated the authority will not need a highway occupancy permit since the new entrance is part of a PennDOT project to improve the adjacent section of Route 981.
PennDOT is planning this year to construct the roundabout, which will replace the existing intersection of Route 981 with Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads. A relocated portion of Route 2027 will provide access from Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads to Route 981 via the circular roundabout intersection.