Police seek public's help in solving East Huntingdon cigarette thefts

State police are asking the public's help to identify two men who twice stole cigarettes from a GetGo gas station in East Huntingdon, roughing up a clerk in the second theft.

Police said the first incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. March 24 at the Bessemer Road convenience store when a man entered the store and took two cartons of cigarettes valued at $150. Troopers said the clerk didn't notice the theft.

Less than four hours later, a black sport utility vehicle pulled up to the station and two men entered the store, police said. Police said the driver left and returned to the vehicle.

The passenger went behind the counter while the clerk was in the back and took about 20 packs of cigarettes valued at $140, police said.

Troopers said the suspect, a white man with dark hair wearing a gray striped hoodie and dark glasses, placed the items in the SUV and went back into the store. As the suspect slipped behind the counter again, the cashier spotted him.

“The cashier approaches him and puts him into a bear hug, a struggle ensues and the passenger then gets free and runs outside to the vehicle. The vehicle then flees,” police said in a news release.

Troopers said the cashier suffered minor injuries to his neck and face.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.