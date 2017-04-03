Hempfield couple accused of injecting heroin while caring for 2 kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police have charged a Hempfield couple with child endangerment after they allegedly injected heroin while caring for their 3-year-old son and 11-month old daughter.

Kimberly R. Henderson, 25, and Andrew M. Henkel, 26, were arrested after emergency personnel were called to their apartment in Hempfield in February for a report of an overdose.

Trooper Roy Mumau wrote in an affidavit filed Monday that when he arrived, Henderson had suffered a heroin overdose and was lying on the bathroom floor. Mumau said Henderson was resuscitated with Narcan and taken to Excela Health Hospital in Greensburg.

Mumau said Henkel admitted to police that after he followed the ambulance carrying his girlfriend to the hospital, he went into a hospital bathroom and injected heroin.

Henderson was arrested June 3 after driving erratically with her children in the car along East Pittsburgh Street by the Davis Center. Police found six capped hypodermic needles, a spoon, a tourniquet and empty stamp bags in a diaper bag, according to an affidavit.

Henderson is awaiting trial on those charges. District Judge Mark Mansour scheduled a preliminary hearing on the endangerment charges for April 14.