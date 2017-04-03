Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield couple accused of injecting heroin while caring for 2 kids

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

State police have charged a Hempfield couple with child endangerment after they allegedly injected heroin while caring for their 3-year-old son and 11-month old daughter.

Kimberly R. Henderson, 25, and Andrew M. Henkel, 26, were arrested after emergency personnel were called to their apartment in Hempfield in February for a report of an overdose.

Trooper Roy Mumau wrote in an affidavit filed Monday that when he arrived, Henderson had suffered a heroin overdose and was lying on the bathroom floor. Mumau said Henderson was resuscitated with Narcan and taken to Excela Health Hospital in Greensburg.

Mumau said Henkel admitted to police that after he followed the ambulance carrying his girlfriend to the hospital, he went into a hospital bathroom and injected heroin.

Henderson was arrested June 3 after driving erratically with her children in the car along East Pittsburgh Street by the Davis Center. Police found six capped hypodermic needles, a spoon, a tourniquet and empty stamp bags in a diaper bag, according to an affidavit.

Henderson is awaiting trial on those charges. District Judge Mark Mansour scheduled a preliminary hearing on the endangerment charges for April 14.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.