Colorado man's trial begins on charges he tried to kill Murrysville cops
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Jesse Callender, 26, of Minturn, Colo., was ordered to stand trial Tuesday, May 17, 2016, on charges of shooting at police officers outside a Murrysville gas station.

A Colorado man's trial on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting at two Murrysville police officers during a convenience store robbery last year started Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors contend Jesse Callender, 27, fired a handgun toward officers who responded to an incident April 20 at the Marathon Gas store on Route 22.

District Attorney John Peck told jurors during his opening statement that Callender fired multiple shots before police returned fire and hit him three times.

The officers were not injured. Callender sustained wounds to the thigh and abdomen.

“It was the defendant's intention that night to kill the officers,” Peck said.

Defense attorney Greg Cechetti told jurors that Callender was driving home to Colorado, where he worked as a prospector and did not intend to kill anyone at the convenience store.

Cechetti did not offer any explanation for Callender's actions.

“There will be credibility issues,” Cechetti said of the prosecution' case.

