Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Good Friday drama plays out on Greensburg streets

Stephen Huba | Friday, April 14, 2017, 4:09 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Portraying Jesus, Rick Zabrosky makes his way down East Pittsburgh Street, as Roman soldiers push and kick him, during the Way of The Cross reenactment, in Greensburg, on Friday, April 14, 2017. The Way of the Cross is an annual live event produced by the by the Greensburg Ministerium, that depicts the final day of Jesus from his sentencing by Pilate, to his crucifixion.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Portraying Jesus, Rick Zabrosky makes his way down East Pittsburgh Street, as Roman soldiers push and kick him, during the Way of The Cross reenactment, in Greensburg, on Friday, April 14, 2017. The Way of the Cross is an annual live event produced by the by the Greensburg Ministerium, that depicts the final day of Jesus from his sentencing by Pilate, to his crucifixion.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jesus's mother Mary cries after seeing her son beaten by roman soldiers and carrying his cross, during the Way of The Cross reenactment, along Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, on Friday, April 14, 2017. The Way of the Cross is an annual live event produced by the by the Greensburg Ministerium, that depicts the final day of Jesus from his sentencing by Pilate, to his crucifixion.

Updated 14 minutes ago

In Greensburg, the "Way of the Cross" is several city blocks long and, at times, hard to watch.

A live portrayal of the suffering of Jesus, the Good Friday drama attracted dozens of churchgoers and non-churchgoers to downtown Greensburg. Some seemed to want to look away but couldn't.

"Best seat in the house," said Ron Guidas, standing across the street from the Westmoreland County Courthouse, where the drama began at 11:30 a.m.

Guidas, of Greensburg, watched with granddaughters Margaret "Maggie" Alcorn, 8, and Jaidyn Alcorn, 7, who have been learning about the life of Christ at the Greensburg Salvation Army.

While Jaidyn stayed close to her grandfather, Maggie was near the front of the procession, watching as Jesus, played for years by Rick Zabrosky, was kicked and mocked by eight Roman guards.

"He wanted to do it for us and for our sins," Maggie explained.

Sponsored by the Greensburg Ministerium, the annual drama aims to show the passion of Christ, from Pontius Pilate's sentence to the crucifixion — although the latter is not shown.

Actors shouted "Crucify him!" in front of the courthouse, then watched as Zabrosky was led away by the guards. Greensburg police closed the streets as the procession wound its way down Main Street, Otterman Street, Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street.

The guards put a purple robe on Zabrosky, then forced him to carry a large wooden cross. "Let's go, mighty king. Move!" one of them said.

Two actors dressed in biblical garb looked on but insisted there was nothing they could do.

"He must have done something wrong to be taken up to be crucified," the man said. "This is none of our business."

"Yeah, I have things to do," the woman said.

Zabrosky stumbled in front of Lapels men's clothing store and again at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Second Street. An actor playing Simon of Cyrene was made to carry the cross from there.

As the guards kept up their insults, the religious leaders accompanying the procession expressed impatience. "Crucify him already," one of them said.

Outside Noble Vision Center, a cadre of women tried to intervene. "That's my son!" one said, revealing herself to be Mary.

The drama ended at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 312 S. Maple Ave., where Zabrosky was taken inside and "crucified." To the pounding sound of nails, he said, "Father, forgive them."

Melanie Testa, who followed the half-hour procession with the help of a cane, said she found the presentation "very moving. ... I can't imagine what the real thing was like."

Testa, 64, of Greensburg, said she hadn't attended for years but wanted to see the drama again. One of the Roman guards was her friend's son.

"I think it's very effective. They tell the story well. You can really feel the brutality," she said.

"They did a really good job — how they captured the story as a whole," said Patricia Diane Morris, 39, of Belle Vernon.

Morris, a Catholic, attended partly to take pictures for a storyboard project for Westmoreland County Community College, where she is a photography/multimedia student.

Roman guard Joel Trentin, 19, of Hempfield, seemed winded at the end. "It is hard. It's something you have to get into the mindset of," he said.

Zabrosky, 51, of Greensburg, looked physically spent following his portrayal of Jesus. He said some of the kicks from the guards were real.

"I'll be feeling it for days," he said. "This is what he had to go through."

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.