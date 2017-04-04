South Greensburg officials plan to reorganize, reinvent the borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Greensburg is teaming up with Westmoreland County to draft a plan for the future of the borough and its 2,300 residents.

The plan is part of the borough's ongoing efforts to reorganize and reinvent itself after the resignation and subsequent arrest of its longtime secretary, Dennis Lee Kunkle Jr., who is charged with stealing $166,000 in public funds from 2011-16.

Kunkle's sudden departure in 2015 forced the borough to revaluate how it has managed finances for decades. Council hired two new secretaries, commissioned an audit of its funds and added new rules to help prevent financial misdeeds.

Now it's time to look to the future, Martin said.

“What are we planning on doing 10 years from now, because that should determine what we're doing up until that point,” he said.

The borough is working with the Westmoreland County Planning Division to gather data and draft the plan.

The division has been helping municipalities create plans for the last few years through the Technical Resources and Municipal Services Program, said Assistant Deputy Director Brian Lawrence.

“There's a real lack of planning and technical assistance at the municipal level,” Lawrence said. “We want to try to bridge that gap with our municipalities. And the timing is especially important.”

The county is working on a strategic plan of its own, scheduled to be completed next year. It's more valuable than ever for municipalities to make their own plans to align with the broader county-wide initiative, Lawrence said.

Representatives from the county planning division will make a presentation to borough council members May 1.

The planning process will involve gathering data on the borough and soliciting feedback from residents, Lawrence said. The timetable and scope have not been decided.

Once work begins, the process is expected to take less than a year, he said.

“We've learned that communities tend to get planning fatigue if it takes more than 12 months,” he said.

However, planners may wait to begin until the county's plan is closer to completion, Lawrence said.

In other business, Councilman Anthony Iezzi announced his impending resignation on Monday.

Iezzi bought a house in neighboring Southwest Greensburg and will move by the end of April. Non-residents are not eligible to serve on council.

Iezzi's term will expire Jan. 2. Council will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of his term.

Four candidates are running unopposed for four open council seats in this year's election. Martin and Thomas Yarnell are running as incumbents and, barring a successful write-in campaign, Republicans Dave Kelsey and Kathy Logan will join council in 2018. Council could appoint one of them to fill Iezzi's seat for the rest of this year, Martin said.

