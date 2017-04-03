Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Indiana police make bust regarding 7-pound marijuana mailing
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 3, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Police in Indiana announced Monday the arrest of a 21-year-old Pike County man who is accused of having seven pounds of marijuana delivered to a Shyrock Avenue residence.

Borough police, working with a U.S. Postal inspector on the investigation, took Ismail Bitik, 21, of Bushkill into custody March 24.

He is charged with felony drug possession and felony conspiracy, along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

An April 10 preliminary hearing is scheduled before District Judge Susanne Steffee.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

