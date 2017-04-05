Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe, Scottdale radio stations sold

Dillon Carr | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Two oldies radio stations in Westmoreland County have been sold for $605,000 to Broadcast Communications III Inc, according to Federal Communications Commission filings.

Licensure for WSLW in Scottdale (FM 103.9) and WQTW in Latrobe (AM 1570) is pending FCC approval, which will take up to six weeks, said Robert Stevens of Broadcast Communications III Inc. An application for a license for the two stations was filed Monday.

An asset purchase agreement was signed last week, said Roger Rafson, president of Pittsburgh-based CMS Station Brokerage.

Station manager Chris Molton said the two stations have about a dozen employees. Day-to-day operations have not changed, he said.

Stevens and Rafson declined comment on formatting or other details about the future of the radio stations pending the FCC licensure. Rafson said the purchase agreement contract prohibits the parties from discussing details.

Broadcast Communications owns four stations in North Versailles, including three in Westmoreland County, as well as a station in Waynesburg and others in Oakland, Md.

The company started in Westmoreland in 1996 when the owners purchased 620WKHB, the county's oldest radio station. It came on air in 1934.

The Latrobe and Scottdale stations, now operated by Molton Media LLC, were owned by L. Stanley Wall, who died in June 2015. His wife, Sharon Wall, was appointed the administrator to his estate by Westmoreland County and later by the FCC. In late January she listed the two radio stations with CMS Station Brokerage.

Wall's attorney, Richard Tarantine of Pittsburgh-based Jones, Gregg, Creehan and Gerace, LLP, was not immediately available for comment.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

