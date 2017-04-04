Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Telecom company wants to put cell tower near Mt. Pleasant hospital
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 11:48 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant council is considering an ordinance that would govern the use of cell towers in the borough.

The move was prompted by a request to build a 120-foot tall steel tower near Excela Health Frick Hospital by California-based telecommunications infrastructure company Mobilitie.

“This is a brand-new issue to us, but we're happy to have you here. We want to do this,” Councilwoman Cindy Stevenson told a company representative at council's Monday meeting. “We just want to figure out what's the best way to get it done to meet your needs as well as the borough's.”

Mobilitie builds towers that can be used by a variety of companies to increase their cellular data speed or fill in service gaps, said Eric Senn, permitting manager. Engineers with the company selected the Reservoir Street location, but borough officials said the proposed tower might cause problems with medical helicopters flying in and out of the hospital.

“If you have suggested locations, I will run it through their process,” Senn told council members.

The proposed tower, similar to a utility pole, would be embedded into the ground and have equipment mounted to it, Senn said. He hopes to have the appropriate permits to begin construction by the end of 2017.

Borough officials agreed to provide him with three alternate sites.

Solicitor Gina Liptak shared with council a draft ordinance that would enact rules on the construction of cell towers. Council members wanted more time to examine the potential for assessing fees. which were not included in the draft. They could vote on the new rules at a future meeting.

“It's a decision that deals with tomorrow and the next year and the year after that,” said borough manager Jeff Landy. “We aren't only looking at your proposal, we're looking at your proposal plus what other proposals could come in.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

