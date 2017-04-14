Funds sought for Hanna's Town addition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society is planning an addition at Hanna's Town that would consolidate offices, the genealogy library and a visitor's center at the former 18th-century settlement.

“It's a project we're very excited about, which is moving through the permitting process,” said Lisa Hays, the historical society's executive director. “A new center will provide a centralized place for all our operations.”

The proposed 9,341-square-foot addition to an existing house includes new offices and a library for the society, which currently are in Unity, along with exhibit spaces and storage for the society's collection of artifacts, Hays said. The project will include a new parking lot and a stormwater-retention pond.

She declined to discuss cost estimates, given that the society is quietly fundraising among foundations and large donors, with a larger public appeal expected later to fill in any funding gaps.

Plans for a visitor and education center at the site date back as far as the 1970s but stumbled and stalled through different proposals mostly because of a lack of funding.

A larger, $4.5 million standalone History Education Center at the site had been planned for a 2013 groundbreaking but never materialized after the county and historical society couldn't reach an agreement over its funding and operation. The most recent proposal dates to 2015, when the former caretaker for the property died and his house became available for use, Hays said.

Founded in 1773, historic Hanna's Town was the original seat of Westmoreland County and included the first English court west of the Alleghenies, according to the historical society. It was a militia recruitment center during the Revolutionary War but was burned by the British in 1782.

“It was the birthplace of Westmoreland County,” county Parks and Recreation Director Malcolm Sias said. “We've been anxious to see something develop on it. ... This is really an opportunity to showcase Hanna's Town.”

The county awarded the historical society a $13,700 tourism grant in January to go toward marketing the site but hasn't agreed yet to fund the new center.

Hanna's Town is owned by the county parks department but operated by the historical society. It is open May through October. Hays said a new facility could host events, research and educational programming year-round. Other historical programming around the county will continue, she said.

Hempfield Manager Andrew Walz said township staff will review project plans to make sure they are complete and up to code before the planning commission votes whether to recommend the project.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.