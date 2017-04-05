Trafford manager to resign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafford officials will begin the task of finding a new executive to steer the borough after the manager said he intends to resign at the end of the month.

Richard Sahar, manager for the past two years, submitted his resignation this week. Sahar, 63, declined to say why he was resigning, but said he wanted to “look for new challenges” and did not intend to retire.

Council President Kris Cardiff did not say when council would begin the search for Sahar's replacement, but he appointed Councilwoman Carol Morrow to oversee general government and Councilman Peter Ledwich to work on finance matters on a temporary basis.

Sahar was hired in May 2015 and signed a two-year contract in January 2016 that set his salary at $47,216 for 2017. Before becoming Trafford's manager, he was director of the Mt. Lebanon Parking Authority for 35 years.

Cardiff, Morrow, Cheryl Petersen and Michael Mellon voted not to accept Sahar's resignation, while Dennis Hockenberry and Peter Ledwich accepted it. Councilman Casey Shoub was absent.

“I don't want to see him go. He's done a great job,” Cardiff said.

Other borough employees also resigned this week. Emergency management coordinator Frank Turoczy decided to leave; and assistants Robert Rhody and Tracie Turoczy — Frank's wife — resigned. Frank Turoczy was the coordinator for about two years.

Trafford fire Chief Brian Lindbloom was appointed emergency management coordinator.

Cardiff called for Turoczy's replacement last month, saying he failed to update the town's emergency management procedures despite repeated requests.

Turoczy did not attend Tuesday's meeting and could not be reached for comment.

The borough will consider regionalizing the emergency management coordinator's position with Penn Township and Manor, Cardiff said.

