Westmoreland

Former Mountain View Interiors to get new life as offices, cafe
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The former Mountain View Interiors furniture store at Route 30 and Village Drive in Unity is being converted to house offices and a cafe, and the developers are seeking township approval to advertise the business with an electronic billboard.

According to partner Tony Ferry, the Mountain View Financial Center is proposing to lease six offices in the 9,000-square-foot, two-story building. He said prospective tenants include a real estate office, an insurance company, an attorney and an accountant.

The township planning commission Tuesday approved the center's proposed billboard as a conditional use in the local community commercial zone, but the sign also must be approved by the supervisors following an April 27 public hearing.

Attorney Dan Hewitt, representing the developer, explained his client plans to convert an existing standard billboard — that now advertises Mountain View Dental and is a previously approved non-conforming use — to an electronic one.

The electronic sign will be enhanced with stone columns and landscaping, Ferry said. “It will be a whole lot nicer looking,” he said.

Township solicitor Gary Falatovich said the sign would comply with existing zoning requirements, including a stipulation that it be at least 1,000 feet away from other electronic billboards along the highway. But, he noted the township is planning several revisions to its zoning ordinance, including one that would prohibit future electronic conversion of any billboard that is within 600 feet of Route 30. Those revisions also will be heard by the supervisors April 27.

Commission member Frank Novotny expressed concern about an electronic billboard being a distraction for drivers at the Village Drive intersection. Falatovich pointed out the intersection will be widened when an adjacent Speedway convenience store is constructed, which could improve sight distances for motorists there.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

