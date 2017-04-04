Greensburg: Broken sprinkler head floods some apartments in Troutman's Building

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nine apartments in the historic Troutman's Building in downtown Greensburg were damaged Tuesday when a sprinkler head broke, sending water cascading throughout the fourth floor hallway of the former department store and into the residences, soaking rugs and walls.

As restoration workers removed water-logged floor tiles in the hallway late Tuesday night, Daniel Fajt, director of the Westmoreland Non-Profit Housing Corp., management for the apartment building on South Main Street, estimated that several thousand dollars worth of damage was caused by water that streamed out of the sprinkler head.

Fajt said he expected the restoration company, Fire Management Control of McDonald, Ohio, to continue work for the next few days.

“We will assess it going forward,” Fajt said.

The sprinkler head was broken at about 4:45 p.m. by someone tossing a set of keys in the air, hitting the sprinkler head and setting off what Fajt called “a stream of water.”

Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell said the keys popped a glass bead in the sprinkler head.

Fajt estimated that the water may have been running for about 15 minutes before it was shut off.

Fajt credited the fire department for a quick response in preventing further damage, using hoses to pump the water from the hall and apartments. Firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour, Bell said.

”They broke out their hoses and were sucking the water out (of the building) as fast as they could. They did a remarkable job,” Fajt said.

Resident Patricia Barnhart said several rugs in her apartment were damaged by water and tiles were lifting off her apartment floor.

Other residents, such as Cora and Marva Wentzel, left their apartments for a nearby hotel.

The building, which contains apartments primarily for senior citizens, was renovated by the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the late 1990s and converted into a residential facility, with the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging offices on the first floor.

For decades, the building was the anchor of the Troutman's department store chain, which closed in the 1980s. The building was vacant for several years.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.