Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg: Broken sprinkler head floods some apartments in Troutman's Building
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Joe Napsha
Restoration workers remove damaged tiles in the historic Troutman's Building in Greensburg after a sprinkler head broke on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Nine apartments in the historic Troutman's Building in downtown Greensburg were damaged Tuesday when a sprinkler head broke, sending water cascading throughout the fourth floor hallway of the former department store and into the residences, soaking rugs and walls.

As restoration workers removed water-logged floor tiles in the hallway late Tuesday night, Daniel Fajt, director of the Westmoreland Non-Profit Housing Corp., management for the apartment building, estimated that several thousand dollars worth of damage was caused by water that streamed out of the sprinkler head.

Fajt said he expected the restoration company, Fire Management Control of McDonald, Ohio, to continue work for the next few days.

“We will assess it going forward,” Fajt said.

The sprinkler head was broken at about 4:45 p.m. by someone tossing a set of keys in the air, hitting the sprinkler head and setting off what Fajt called “a stream of water.”

Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell said the keys popped a glass bead in the sprinkler head. He estimated that the water may have been running for about 15 minutes before it was shut off.

Fajt credited the fire department for a quick response in preventing further damage, using hoses to pump the water from the hall and apartments. Firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour, Bell said.

”They broke out their hoses and were sucking the water out (of the building) as fast as they could. They did a remarkable job,” Fajt said.

Resident Patricia Barnhart said several rugs in her apartment were damaged by water and tiles were lifting off her apartment floor.

Other residents, such as Cora and Marva Wentzel, left their apartments for a nearby hotel.

The building, which contains apartments primarily for senior citizens, was renovated by the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the late 1990s and converted into a residential facility, with the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging offices on the first floor.

For decades, the building was the anchor of the Troutman's department store chain, which closed in the 1980s. The building was vacant for several years.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.