Special meeting to expedite Export waterline work, long-awaited repaving

Export Council will schedule a special meeting to expedite work on replacing waterlines and repaving the street atop them.

Council President Barry Delissio said bids were opened this week for the replacement of waterlines and paving of streets in the Fillmore Avenue section of Export, which borough officials have been trying to get done for years.

The repaving is being funded with federal Community Development Block Grant money. Government guidelines advise doing any necessary infrastructure work at the same time so a street is not repaved and then torn up a few years later.

Representatives from borough engineering consultant Gibson-Thomas were scheduled to be on hand at Tuesday night's council meeting to discuss the bids but did not attend.

Councilman John Nagoda requested the special meeting so the work can be scheduled before construction firm calendars fill up.

Nagoda said he did not understand why no one from Gibson-Thomas was at the meeting, the latest in a number of issues the borough has had with the Wexford-based firm. In February, council voted to begin sharing engineering services with neighboring Murrysville, though Gibson-Thomas was retained for some projects in which its employees were already involved.

Solicitor Wes Long said the borough will advertise the date of the special meeting once it is set.

