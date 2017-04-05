Murrysville council to vote on fracking ordinance next month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After years of drafting, revising and redrafting its laws on fracking, Murrysville council will consider adopting them on May 3.

“The blue shirts are unhappy and the green shirts are unhappy,” said Norman Franke of Murrysville, referring to T-shirts worn by both drilling supporters and those in favor of putting more distance between residents and drilling operations. “That's what you call a compromise, to which I say: good job, council.”

Council voted in February to advertise an ordinance that places a 750-foot setback between any protected structure and the edge of a fracking gas well pad. Within that setback, there is a secondary 350-foot zone where no activity can take place.

Council voted 5-2 on Wednesday to proceed to a potential final vote next month. Councilmen Jeff Kepler and David Perry voted no.

Several residents wanted an answer as to why council members Josh Lorenz, Jamie Lee Korns, Tony Spadaro and Loren Kase opted in February to reduce the previous setback of 800 feet.

“Residents and Realtors have made it clear that allowing fracking will change the character of our community in a very real and significant way, and not for the better,” said resident Amy Mayberry, asking that each council member explain “why it's more important that a few people make money, rather than maintain the health and economic well-being of our town.”

Resident Mike Stanovich said council doesn't owe anyone an explanation.

“You were elected to office to make decisions,” Stanovich said. “We had a (council election in 2015). It was a landslide. The people who were not for fracking lost.”

John Smith, lead attorney in the Act 13 case that struck down then-Pennsylvania law regarding gas drilling, likened Murrysville's pending ordinance to a case of spot zoning.

“People made decisions based on the stated purpose of your zoning district,” Smith said. “I'd ask you to review your zoning definition of the rural-residential district; it does not include industrial uses. Adding an overlay district does not change the underlying (residential) character of the district.”

Jack Milburn of Ligonier, whose grandchildren attend school in the Franklin Regional School District, agreed.

“The argument that a lot of gas-industry people make is, ‘Well, it's not really industrial.' Well, it is,” Milburn said. “The U.S. Department of Labor and OSHA identify gas operations as industrial, as did the (state) supreme court by the way. They're assigned an SIC code, a standard industrial classification. It's an industrial activity, and therefore it belongs in an industrial zone.”

Murrysville planning commissioners, who had been critical of several aspects in previous drafts of the ordinance, voted Tuesday night to recommend its approval by council. They, along with county planners, recommended making only minor wording changes.

Mike Sell of Murrysville said that although he's sure drillers are well-intentioned, an ordinance has to address worse-case scenarios.

“I'm sure the people involved are careful, mindful people,” Sell said. “But you have to craft a policy that concerns someone who might be careless, who might be greedy, who might be incompetent, whether it's a truck driver, a site supervisor or a person buying chemicals.”

Doug Benish of Irwin, whose family owns property on Hills Church Road, disagreed.

“If everything is ‘what-if,' we'd never leave our houses. You might get in a car accident. You might get the flu. You need to pass this ordinance as it is. Enough deliberation has taken place.”

At the May 3 meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the municipal building on Sardis Road, council will also consider changing its park leash laws and updating its facililty-use and fee policies.

“We'll do all the controversial stuff on one night,” said Councilman David Perry.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.