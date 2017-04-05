Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Overdose deaths in Westmoreland reach new high - 174 - in 2016
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
TRIBUNE-REVIEW FILE PHOTO
The Drug Enforcement Agency has stepped up efforts in Western Pennsylvania to track dealers in fatal overdose cases.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Capt. Bob Stafford of the Greensburg Police Department holds an empty heroin stamp bag on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. There is an increasing number of drug overdose deaths related to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids in Westmoreland County.

Overdose deaths in Westmoreland County in 2016 surpassed officials' dire predictions, setting a new record at 174.

Last year, the number accidental overdose deaths jumped 38 percent from the 126 deaths in 2015. Officials had predicted the final number would be about 168.

“After all the toxicology tests came back this week it was even a little higher than we had anticipated. It's tragic, and if people don't think it's impacting them, but they are wrong,” Coroner Ken Bacha said.

“Drug overdoses after autopsies, coroner man hours, transporting ... you're talking about $3,000 per case in our office,” Coroner Ken Bacha said. “So that cost in 2016 to our county's taxpayers was $522,000 and that doesn't even include the man hours for ambulance, police, jail and the district attorney's office.”

Bacha had to seek supplemental budget appropriations last year to meet the spiraling costs related to fatal overdoses.

“It's frustrating and tragic. You talk about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel... I don't mean to joke about this, but I literally don't even see the tunnel at this point, I'm sorry to say,” Bacha said.

The projections for 2017 are even worse, according to the coroner.

Overdose deaths are on pace to surpass the 2016 number by almost 20 percent. Bacha said the county is on pace to reach 207 deaths with four overdoses already confirmed by tests, and another 48 awaiting laboratory confirmation.

