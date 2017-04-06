Greensburg Salem starts budget talks $1M in the red

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem School District's 2017-18 budget planning is off to a familiar start.

Without a tax increase, the proposed $45.1 million budget would have a deficit of $1.04 million. The maximum allowable tax increase — 2.88 mills — would shrink the shortfall to $381,421.

Short of eliminating staff, there's little room for cuts, according to district business manager Jim Meyer.

“About 80 to 90 percent of the budget that I put together every year is already decided,” Meyer told the board this week.

The district will have an estimated $2.6 million in reserves by the end of this school year.

The board and administration have faced budget deficits for years, mostly because of state-mandated pension expenses.

The board has raised property taxes in 16 of the last 17 years. The maximum 2.88-mill increase this year would add $47.26 to the average district property owner's tax bill.

There is some good news, Meyer said. The projected deficit, while still significant, is smaller than it has been for the last few years.

The district projects $389,493 in increased state basic education funding. That is partially offset by an expected $126,400 decrease in state transportation funding.

The biggest new expense is a $646,346 increase in mandatory pension payments. Salaries come next, rising $621,219.

The district expects to spend an additional $200,000 in tuition for students who attend charter schools, bringing the total to about $1.2 million.

There are some savings as well.

A new transportation contract will save about $254,000, and health care premiums are dropping about $164,000.

Overall, expenses are expected to go up about $1.6 million, with revenue increasing $826,167.

Superintendent Eileen Amato started this week's discussion with a list of budget priorities, which include maintaining educational programs, facilities, extracurriculars and athletics.

Board member Jeffrey Metrosky said something was missing.

“It's disappointing that a goal isn't a balanced budget,” he said.

Board President Ron Mellinger agreed.

“We are here for the children, but in another way we're here for the Greensburg Salem taxpayers,” he said.

Board member Frank Gazze said the priority list was a valuable reminder of the budget's purpose.

“This is what we're all about, regarding education,” he said. “I don't remember ever coming in here and seeing something like this (list), it's always how do we save money and what do we cut.”

The proposed budget likely will undergo major changes in the next two months. The board must vote on a preliminary budget in May and enact a final budget in June.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.