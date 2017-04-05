Colorado man rejects plea deal in Murrysville cop shootout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville police Patrolman Matthew Mastorovich told a Westmoreland County jury that didn't expect a fire fight when he was dispatched to a local gas station last April for a report of a man with a gun.

But that's exactly what he and another responding officer got.

“Right as I pulled in, the defendant raised a gun to level and fired two shots at me. I saw two distinct muzzle flashes,” Mastorovich testified Wednesday during the second day of the attempted murder trial of Jesse Callender.

Callender, 27, of Minturn, Colo., is accused of firing three shots from his .38 Special revolver at police who responded April 20 to a call for help from the assistant manager of the Marathon Gas Stop 22 station on Route 22 in Murrsyville.

The prosecution contends Callender threatened the gas station employee with a gun after his prepaid credit card was declined while trying to purchase $30 of fuel. Police responded to the employees's call to 911 when they were confronted with shots fired from Callender who sat inside his van while he unsuccessfully attempted to fill his vehicle with fuel from a gas pump that had been deactivated.

Mastorovich testified he ducked down in the driver's seat and backed his police vehicle away from Callender, pulled out his service revolver and ran to his trunk to retrieve a rifle.

Meanwhile, Officer Brian Sadlowe arrived from the opposite direction and yelled for Callender to drop his weapon.

“The defendant exited his vehicle with a gun in his hand and ran toward the store. When he got to the store, we engaged him. I felt he was an immediate danger to myself, Officer Sadlowe and the people in the store,” Mastorovich testified.

He said he squeezed off five shots, one that hit Callender's gun and another that struck him in the right thigh.

One shot from Sadlowe's service revolver hit Callender in the abdomen and another struck the door of a neighboring insurance office, Westmoreland County Detective Hugh Shearer said.

Shearer testified that Callender fired three shots. None struck either police officer, but one round went through the window, through a flag and into the front of a trash can in the lobby of Dick's Diner next door, which was open at the time.

Callender is charged with 16 counts including attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats.

Callender on Wednesday formally rejected a plea offer that would have ended the trial. Under the deal, he would have pleaded guilty to all charges in exchange for a sentence of seven to 15 years in prison.

“He doesn't want to accept the offer and we are moving forward with the trial,” said defense attorney Greg Cecchetti, who noted that Callender would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if the jury convicts him.

The trial will resume Thursday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.