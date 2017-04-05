Colorado man rejects plea deal in Murrysville cop shootout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Colorado man charged with the attempted murder of two police officers during a shootout in Murrysville last year rejected a plea bargain offer that would have ended his trial.

Jesse Callender, 27, told Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio Wednesday that he would not accept the deal offered over the lunch break that would have him serve seven to 15 years in prison.

“He doesn't want to accept the offer and we are moving forward with the trial,” said defense attorney Greg Cechetti.

Callender is charged with 16 counts in connection with an incident on April 20 at Marathon Gas Stop 22 along Route 22 in Murrysville.

Police said Callender shot at them when they responded to a 911 call from the store's clerk who reported a man had threatened him with a gun.

When police returned fire, Callender was hit three times.

Cechetti said Callender would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison if the jury convicts him.

The trial will resume Thursday.