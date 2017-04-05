Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant area: Comments sought on Route 31 reconstruction

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 4:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

PennDOT's final plans for reconstructing a section of Route 31 in Mt. Pleasant Borough and East Huntingdon will be unveiled for public comment during an open house 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 20 at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God Christian Ministry Center, 936 W. Main St.

Project designers will lead a presentation at 5:30 p.m. PennDOT representatives will be available to answer questions.

Columbia Gas crews have been excavating portions of the route, which follows Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, to replace aging pipeline. Storm drain replacements are next in line before the state begins to mill and resurface the road.

The $11 million “betterment” project will extend from Route 119 to Bridgeport Street. It will include reconstruction of six locations where traffic signals control intersecting streets: Morewood Street and Braddock Road; Eagle Street and Chief D.B. Pore Way; Church Street; College and Mullin avenues; Diamond Street; and Center and Cherry avenues.

The signals will be replaced, with existing signal poles retained at the intersections of Diamond Street and Old Route 119.

New drainage will be installed between Church and Diamond streets and existing drains will be replaced between Diamond and Cook's Way. Handicapped-accessible curb ramps will be updated and a railroad crossing will be replaced.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.