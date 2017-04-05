Mt. Pleasant area: Comments sought on Route 31 reconstruction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT's final plans for reconstructing a section of Route 31 in Mt. Pleasant Borough and East Huntingdon will be unveiled for public comment during an open house 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 20 at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God Christian Ministry Center, 936 W. Main St.

Project designers will lead a presentation at 5:30 p.m. PennDOT representatives will be available to answer questions.

Columbia Gas crews have been excavating portions of the route, which follows Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, to replace aging pipeline. Storm drain replacements are next in line before the state begins to mill and resurface the road.

The $11 million “betterment” project will extend from Route 119 to Bridgeport Street. It will include reconstruction of six locations where traffic signals control intersecting streets: Morewood Street and Braddock Road; Eagle Street and Chief D.B. Pore Way; Church Street; College and Mullin avenues; Diamond Street; and Center and Cherry avenues.

The signals will be replaced, with existing signal poles retained at the intersections of Diamond Street and Old Route 119.

New drainage will be installed between Church and Diamond streets and existing drains will be replaced between Diamond and Cook's Way. Handicapped-accessible curb ramps will be updated and a railroad crossing will be replaced.