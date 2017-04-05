Jeannette suspect tries to escape through window
Updated 2 hours ago
An Allegheny County man led Jeannette police on a short foot chase Tuesday morning after he allegedly fled a North Fifth Street apartment, according to court papers.
Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies were serving a warrant on Deshawn Russell, 19, of Windgap, when he tried to escape out a second-story window, police said. Russell fled after Jeannette officers arrived at 10:40 a.m. and found marijuana and a gun in the home.
Police captured him on railroad tracks near Jeannette Specialty Glass. One officer sustained a cut and bruises to a knee during the pursuit.
The gun had been reported stolen to the Moon Township police department in January, according to the affidavit.
Russell is charged with escape, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $50,00 bail. An April 13 preliminary hearing is set.