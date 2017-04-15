Westmoreland County retirees maintain connections forged over decades

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Constance “Connie” Aretz was facing heart surgery in January, her support group included two women who have been a part of her life since they started working together in 1985.

“They never left my side with my family,” Aretz said of her former Sears co-workers Doris Slater and Carol Ann Leasher. “I never thought I'd make it.”

Aretz, 81, of Hempfield counts the women among her closest friends — the kind people make when they spend thousands of hours together on the job.

Those friendships have continued into retirement as the three have gotten involved in the Greensburg Sears Retiree Club. Aretz and Leasher, 66, of Monroeville are past presidents, and Slater, 66, of Hunker is the current president.

Although retiree clubs proliferate in Westmoreland County, some are struggling because numbers are down and new retirees aren't joining as much as they used to. The Greensburg Sears club is one of the most active in the state, the women said, but membership has dropped over the years — from 120 to 45.

The women have a combined total of 62 years with Sears, so they see their relationship in retirement as a natural extension of their on-the-job friendships. But they wonder about the future of their club, which meets the first Tuesday of each month.

“I think the difference that we're going to find going forward is that, back in the day, a person was with a company for a lot of years. And so you built these relationships,” Leasher said. “Now, kids are changing positions and companies all the time … so you don't have the opportunity to forge those friendships that you had in the past.”

Aretz started at Sears in 1977, the year the Westmoreland Mall opened. A salesperson in women's fashions, she met Slater and Leasher when they started in 1985. Slater, who was looking for Christmas employment that year, was interviewed and hired by Leasher.

“We became very close friends,” Aretz said. “We just hit it off.”

“We had loads of fun at work,” Slater said. “What happens a lot is you become friendly, and you spend so much time together. Then it becomes social.”

The three women started getting together after work and on holidays. They learned about each other's children. Their husbands met and got along.

The friendship didn't stop when Leasher's career took off and she became a store manager in Morgantown, W.Va., Owings Mills, Md., and Hanover, York County. Aretz and her husband, Frank, even visited her in Baltimore.

“I was by myself down there,” Leasher said, “and her husband would do all kinds of handy work around the house. I was never alone because I always had my friends.”

In retirement, the three women have supported each other through deaths — Aretz's husband died in 2013 — illness and other troubles. Aretz retired in 1997, and Leasher and Slater both retired in 2006. They continue to enjoy each other's company, whether at the retiree club or on an outing.

“We were always friendly,” Slater said, “but we really got a lot closer after we retired (because) we were able to spend more time together post-retirement.”

On a recent weekday, two large groups of mostly male retirees gathered at the Elliott Group in Jeannette for a plant tour. After a safety video, the men, most of them in their 60s and 70s, helped each other put on their bright yellow safety vests.

Although labeled as “visitors,” most of them had spent decades at the turbine and compressor plant.

“You actually created what we have out here,” said Mike Storms, Elliott's director of operations for engineered products. “All we're doing is carrying on your legacy.”

Two groups of about 35 men took the plant tour, and some reflected afterward on lifelong friendships they made at Elliott.

“You can't work with a person for a third of your life or more and not become friends with them,” said Dick Mizikar, president of the Elliott Retirees Club. “You do spend a lot of your time at work — 2,000-plus hours a year. That's a big chunk of your life.”

Mizikar, 69, of Lycippus spent 35 years at Elliott, mostly as a specialist in machine maintenance. His retirement in 2010 makes him one of the “younger” club members, some of whom spent 40 to 45 years with the company. The club attracts 60 to 75 members on the first Wednesday of the month for lunch at the Jeannette American Legion.

Al Hesh, 68, of Hempfield said the 16 people in his department were close, and some have stayed close. He worked at Elliott for 36 years, retiring in 2010.

Hesh said three or four of his best friends are former co-workers from Elliott. They golf and play poker regularly.

“For whatever reason, we stuck together,” he said. “We shared a common interest and bond.”

