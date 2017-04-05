Sanitary authority drops suit against Export borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority board dropped a longstanding lawsuit against Export borough that had been making its way through the county court system for nearly seven years.

The board voted unanimously to drop the suit, which accused Export officials of failing to correct what authority officials claimed was a many instances of inflow and infiltration — essentially, storm water making its way into the sewage system.

Authority Executive Director Kevin Kaplan said board members felt that dropping the lawsuit would improve what has been an adversarial relationship for several years, and would allow the authority and borough to “work together and solve the inflow and infiltration issues rather than point fingers.”

Unlike most communities associated with FTMSA, Export owns its sewage lines. Borough officials also agreed to share information as they continue correcting inflow and infiltration issues.

The board was originally formed in 1967 as the municipal authority for what was then Franklin Township, which eventually became Murrysville. Today its employees handle 333 miles of sewer line and accept sewage from Murrysville, Export, Delmont, Penn Township and Salem.

