Westmoreland

Colorado man to testify in trial involving Murrysville cop shootout
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
A Colorado man on trial on charges that he tried to kill two police officers during a shootout with Murrysville police is expected to testify Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Callender told Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio he wants to tell jurors his version of events that led to him being shot twice.

Callender, 27, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and other offenses in connection with the shootout with police on April 20, 2017, at Marathon Gas Stop 22 on Route 22 in Murrysville

The prosecution contends Callender tried to rob the store and when police responded to an emergency call from an employee they were met with two shots fired at them.

Police fired back, hitting Callender in the thigh and abdomen. Another shot hit the trigger of his gun.

Westmoreland County Detective Robert Weaver testified surveillance video from the gas stationed showed Callender raise his gun and shoot at the officers.

District Attorney John Peck said the prosecution will rest its case following the lunch break.

