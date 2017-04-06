Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Spring cold blast could drop 6 inches of snow in some areas

Paul Peirce and Michael Walton | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
The National Weather Service is forecasting four to six inches of snow for Westmoreland County on Thursday night and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

An early April storm could dump a half foot of snow on high elevations in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, flood parts of Pittsburgh and soak the Pirates home opener on the city's North Side with a rain-snow mix.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service predict temperatures in the region will fall from the mid-50s starting this afternoon. Friday's high is expected to reach only 38 degrees.

Low elevations in Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland may see flurries mixed in with rain. Little accumulation is expected, except along high ridge lines. Places like Seven Springs in Somerset County could receive 3 to 6 inches of snowfall when rain changes to snow starting after midnight through Friday night, said NWS meteorologist Mike Kennedy.

The agency issued a flood advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday. The river's height was around 16 feet Thursday morning, according to the advisory. By Saturday afternoon, it could rise to 18.6 feet.

When the Ohio River rises above 18 feet, water begins to flood the Mon Parking Wharf, the advisory said. The river is expected to begin flooding the wharf Friday before receding Saturday night.

At 19 feet, water begins to flow onto the North Shore river walk between Heinz Field and PNC Park — where the Pirates are scheduled to play their first home game against the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 p.m. Friday. Rain and snow could delay the home opener, though little accumulation is expected in the city.

A Pirates spokesman on Thursday said the team "will continue to closely monitor the weather reports for tomorrow and the potential impact on our game and our fans."

Opening day was last postponed because of weather in 2003.

The Pirates lost their first two games on the road to the Boston Red Sox. Thursday's game was rained out. It will be made up on April 13, according to MLB.

Some lower elevations in the region, including Dunbar and Connellsville in Fayette and Greensburg and Latrobe in Westmoreland, may see only a dusting of snow through Friday, Kennedy said.

"It will definitely be a roller coaster for area residents in the next couple of days, but it is April" he said.

Saturday's temperatures in the region are expected to climb back into the mid-50s, with Sunday's high likely to climb into the 70s in some areas, forecasters predicted.

Paul Peirce and Michael Waltion are reporters for the Tribune-Review. Reach them at peirce@tribweb.com and mwalton@tribweb.com.

