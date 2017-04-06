Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Spring cold blast could drop 6 inches of snow in some areas
Paul Peirce | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
Phil Wilson | For the Tribune-Review
The National Weather Service is forecasting four to six inches of snow for Westmoreland County on Thursday night and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.



The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is warning southwestern Pennsylvania to get ready for “a weather roller coaster ride” over the next few days with some high elevations in Westmoreland and Fayette expected to receive up to 6 inches of snow between Friday and Saturday morning.

“Most of the lower elevations in Allegheny, Fayette and Westmoreland may see flurries, but very little or no snow accumulation,” said National Weather Service forecaster Mike Kennedy.

“But right along the highest ridge line — we're talking around Seven Springs (in Somerset County) — they could receive 3 to 6 inches of snowfall when the rain changes to snow starting after midnight through Friday night. It won't even drop below freezing though until very early Friday,” Kennedy said.

Some lower elevations in the region including Dunbar and Connellsville in Fayette, and Greensburg and Latrobe in Westmoreland may see only a dusting of snow, Kennedy said.

“The real jolt for the area's residents won't be the snow, but will be with the cold air coming in. We'll see the mid-50s through this afternoon and steady rain, but Friday the high will only reach about 38 degrees,” said Paul Walker, a forecaster with Accuweather.

Because of the warm ground, Walker anticipates the areas where it does snow to see only 1 to 3 inches at most.

“It will definitely be a roller coaster for area residents in the next couple of days, but it is April” said Kennedy.

Saturday afternoon temperatures in the region will climb back into the mid-50s and on Sunday temperatures could climb into the 70s in some areas, the forecasters predicted.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com

