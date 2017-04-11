Pitching in to preserve history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What time and vandalism nearly destroyed, a group of welders and blacksmiths have restored.

Last weekend, volunteers held their last workday to repair a 665-foot fence surrounding the Providence Quaker Cemetery and Chapel, also known as the Providence Meeting House, in Fayette County.

The national historic site, about 2 miles southwest of Perryopolis, includes a cemetery with 500 graves and a stone chapel dating to 1895. The building, some of the headstones and sections of the iron fence surrounding the 1-acre property had sustained serious damage from the elements, vandalism and years of neglect.

“The Quakers left this place behind so it could be a memorial to the original Quaker pioneers, and the community just let it go,” said Steve Kontaxes, president of Providence Meeting House and Cemetery Inc., a nonprofit organization. “There was no money coming in to care for this place, so people were just going in at night and ripping it apart.”

Fundraising efforts began in earnest in November 2015 after members of the Pittsburgh Area Artist Blacksmiths Association assessed the site and estimated that repairs would cost in excess of $100,000. Kontaxes, a member of the association, said the project ended up costing closer to $8,000 because of donations of materials and hours of volunteer labor.

“This was a labor of love. … Three nonprofits got together and got this project done,” he said, noting the third organization was the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association.

Work crews repaired the fence by either welding old sections on-site or fabricating new sections in shops as far away as Aliquippa and Monroeville, he said. In all, 82 sections of the fence and six corner posts were replaced or repaired.

“We saved as much as we could save,” Kontaxes said. “The original fence, which dated back to the 1860s, had no welding on it. They crafted these parts so that everything fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. The craftsmanship was tremendous.”

The fence now has a secure gate that is locked and patrolled at night. The cemetery is open to the public during the day.

“All we ask is that you don't rip it apart, don't leave litter and give the Society of Friends the proper respect,” Kontaxes said.

The Providence Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, among the early settlers of Fayette County, was established in 1789 and built its first stone meeting house in 1793, according to the National Register of Historic Places. The site was listed with the National Register in 1997.

The Providence Meeting closed in 1870 and the meeting house fell into disrepair. Perryopolis farmer Samuel Strickler bought the property in 1874 but gave the Society of Friends, also known as Quakers, a “forever” easement for the cemetery, Kontaxes said.

A new cemetery chapel was built on the former meeting house site in 1895. In the 1990s, a descendant of the original Quaker settlers was appointed caretaker of the abandoned property by a Fayette County Common Pleas Court judge.

Improvements to the chapel are scheduled to begin this week. Workers will install a new metal roof and make repairs to the two chimneys, the interior walls and the exterior stones, Kontaxes said. A new, secure door has been installed to keep out unwanted visitors.

Kontaxes expects work on the building to be completed by the end of the month.

Donations to a maintenance fund may be made to: Providence Meeting House and Cemetery Inc., 375 Quaker Church Road, Perryopolis, PA 15473.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.