Jeannette man jailed after assaulting sheriff's deputies

A Jeannette man in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court for a domestic abuse hearing became combative and fought with two county sheriff's deputies, sending all three to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Jesse P. Hassinger, 35, was arraigned Thursday on counts of aggravated assault by a prisoner, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, simple assault, obstruction of justice, strangulation, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the scuffle that occurred 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in family court Judge Scott Mears' courtroom.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by sheriff's department Sgt. Irvin Shipley, deputies Edgar Fink and Isaiah Jenkins had to be treated at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg for minor injuries. Hassinger also was treated at the hospital for a laceration suffered on the back of his head as deputies restrained him, according to Shipley.

Deputies said in the affidavit that Hassinger became angry after he entered the courtroom and saw the woman who filed a protection from abuse complaint against him.

“Take me back to (expletive) jail,” Fink quoted Hassinger as saying.

Fink and Jenkins reported that Hassinger stood up, refused deputies' commands to sit down and continued to be disruptive.

When deputies attempted to restrain him, they said Hassinger fell to the floor and started kicking, screaming and later pushed Fink into a wall after he got back to his feet.

As deputies attempted to regain control of Hassinger, Fink and Hassinger fell over a wooden courtroom bench and Hassinger began strangling Fink with his hands, according to the affidavit.

Fink and Jenkins eventually secured Hassinger, who also spit on the deputies when county park police arrived to assist. Fink reported that he suffered a shoulder bruise.

Albert remanded Hassinger to the county prison after he failed to post $30,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

