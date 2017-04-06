Ligonier won't move forward with plans to sell its municipal authority

Ligonier Township is no longer interested in selling the township municipal authority, but township supervisors want the local supplier of water and sewage services to change some of its operations.

Township Manager Terry Carcella delivered the news to the authority at its meeting this week, explaining a majority of the supervisors have decided not to move forward with a potential dissolution of the authority and sale of its systems to another operator. Recent purchase proposals were received from the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and private supplier Aqua Penn.

“The majority wants to give (the authority) a chance to operate it the way it should be,” Carcella said after the meeting. “We're talking and we're trying to work together. We're moving ahead positively with them, but I want to see more progress.”

The authority submitted a business plan for its operations before a March 17 deadline set by the township, but Carcella said the supervisors want to see the authority take more definite action on filling its vacant manager post.

John Beaufort was named to an authority committee that will meet with Carcella to address concerns. Beaufort said the authority had trouble attracting new staff members while it was common knowledge it could be dissolved. He said, “Since the township has said we're not going to be sold, now we can try to advertise.”

According to Carcella, the township also is concerned that the authority lost a large amount of water in 2015 when comparing the gallons released from its treatment plant and the metered amount reflected in customers' collective bills. Carcella believes the authority may have lost as much as 46 percent of its water output, noting federal environmental officials recommend keeping losses to no more than 16 percent.

“I don't think it's that high,” Beaufort said of the water loss, but he acknowledged the authority likely has some line leaks to correct. He said periodic flushing of hydrants and water used in firefighting efforts contribute to the loss.

Beaufort said the committee would discuss Carcella's recommendations for increasing contributions the authority makes toward costs at the municipal building the authority shares with the township.

According to an unsigned agreement, the authority doesn't pay rent for the space it uses but provides free water to the authority and is expected to pay its share of utility and copier expenses, Beaufort said. He conceded that the authority should pay a share toward improvements made to the building.

“I think we can work together,” Beaufort said. “That's the only way the township and the municipal authority can be successful.”

Carcella said it's not fair that the authority pays no rent, but the local tax collector is charged about $1.50 per square foot for space at the building. He suggested the authority pay the same amount or be billed based on the 37 percent of the building it occupies.

