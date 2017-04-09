North Huntingdon woman offers guidance on raising ducks, hens at Murrysville store

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Caroline Cogan said she wanted a pet to keep her company in her dorm room.

So, when the 20-year-old St. Vincent College student saw chickens and ducks on display in the middle of Murrysville's Tractor Supply Co. store on Saturday, she had to have some. For about $10, she bought two ducks.

The agriculture and hardware store invited the public to its Murrysville location Saturday to learn how to care for and manage an at-home flock.

A 4-H participant through high school, Cogan said she has experience raising ducks, among other animals like pigs, lambs and goats — which she raised for meat. But these ducks will be her pets. She might even name them.

“Yeah, I just wanted pets,” she said with a chuckle moments after buying the ducks with her friend Lexi Gulibon. “I'll keep them in my dorm — I'm not sure if I'm allowed.”

She plans on moving them to her parents' or grandparents' land once they outgrow the plastic tote she plans to use to raise them.

“They will grow pretty quick,” warned Maryanne Miholovich of North Huntingdon. Miholovich was invited to the store Saturday to answer questions about raising poultry. She was not there when Cogan bought the ducks.

But the ducks' growth isn't the only thing to watch out for, she said.

“They get messy and smell as they grow. They'll get a little … not pleasant ... let's just say that,” she said, adding that she has kept ducks indoors, but to fight the stench the litter needs to be changed often.

Miholovich owns about 20 chickens and a couple of ducks. She said she has had them her entire life and raises them for the eggs. Her children got into raising them too.

“They got into it and got into a club. Then they started to show them (chickens),” she said.

As customers stopped by the coop to look at the chirping poultry being kept warm by heat lamps, Miholovich casually started conversations with them.

Most of TSC's customers who stopped to learn more about chickens and ducks planned to raise them outdoors. Several families stopped by to look and to listen to advice and pointers from Miholovich.

“The popularity of raising backyard poultry has continued to grow year after year, and it has a lot to do with the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from your own backyard,” Charles Noble, manager of the Murrysville store, said in a news release. Noble handed out information packets on “raising backyard flocks” to those interested on Saturday.

