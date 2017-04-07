Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Murrysville police shootout trial goes to jury
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, April 7, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
Jesse Callender, 26, of Minturn, Colo., was ordered to stand trial Tuesday, May 17, 2016, on charges of shooting at police officers outside a Murrysville gas station.

Jury deliberations started Friday in the attempted murder trial of a Colorado man charged with starting a shootout with Murrysville police last year.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio finished instructing jurors shortly before noon on 16 counts filed against 27-year-old Jesse Callender. He is accused of firing three shots at two police officers who responded April 20, 2016, to a call at Marathon Gas Stop 22 station on Route 22, where a store clerk claimed he was threatened by a man with a gun.

Police said Callender fired two shots at them when they arrived at the scene and a third as he attempted to retreat into the gas station.

District Attorney John Peck argued Callender's intent was clear.

“He wanted to kill those police officers. I don't know why, all for $30 of gasoline,” Peck said in his closing argument to the jury.

During the four-day trial, the prosecution contended Callender became upset after he learned a scratch lottery ticket he purchased did not win and a prepaid credit card he attempted to use to buy gas had been declined.

Peck said Callender threatened the clerk with a gun if the gas pump was not activated.

A witness said Callender went out to his red van, got a gun and fired as police officers Brian Sadlowe and Matthew Mastorovich arrived. One shot from the .38-caliber revolver missed Mastorovich and struck a window at Dick's Diner next door.

Mastorovich and Sadlowe returned fire and hit Callender three times, wounding him on his right thigh, abdomen and finger.

The officers were not hit.

Callender claimed he got lost driving home from Maryland, where he visited his mother. He testified police shot at him first and that he did not remember returning fire.

Defense attorney Greg Cecchetti argued Callender did not intend to kill the officers and suggested the investigation was flawed because evidence did not support the allegation that police fired just eight rounds at Callender. Cecchetti said they might have fired as many as 12 shots at his client.

“If you want to find him guilty, find him guilty of aggravated assault,” Cecchetti told jurors.

