Murrysville squirrels enjoying web cam popularity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To view the squirrel or owl cams as well as the Hays bald eagle feed and several others set up in wooded areas of Murrysville and around the country, see Pixcams.com .

Animal-cam viewers in Westmoreland County have a new obsession: a pair of squirrels that have taken up residence in one of the Eastern screech owl boxes erected by PixController of Murrysville.

The company's live feed of nesting bald eagles initially captured viewers' attention, and company CEO Bill Powers said the newest stars on its website are two gray squirrels that have been using one of the boxes since winter began.

“It's really cute to watch, so we've been streaming it and it's gotten really popular,” Powers said.

The boxes originally were installed as part of a project by PixController and nature enthusiast Dick Byers of Stahlstown.

“I have 10 owl boxes at my place, and (Bill) has about nine,” said Byers, 79, a former Murrysville resident. “We wanted to see what was going on in the boxes and take notes on breeding behavior.”

A mating pair of Eastern screech owls, nicknamed Dakota and Allie, have been seen in the area since 2013, and each has made a home in one of the boxes. At night, Dakota leaves his box to hunt for food for Allie.

Powers has cameras set up to monitor the pair's progress with three eggs laid between March 31 and April 3.

“We're hoping they'll hatch this month,” Powers said. “We also have a camera on both boxes that allows us to see what's happening on the outside. It's neat — at night we can see the male screen owl going out to hunt.”

Byers said the nesting habits of owls are unique in that they do not build their own.

“They find cavities that have already been prepared, or they take over a crow's nest or a hawk's nest,” he said.

And while Powers said he's excited to see the owl eggs hatch, he's also curious what will happen with the squirrels.

“They might be siblings,” he said. “If they're a mating pair, they'd typically have a litter by now, but gray squirrels can have a second litter around July, so we're waiting to see what happens.”

So are many others. The squirrel-box camera feed has been viewed nearly 35,000, as opposed to the roughly 1,000 views the owl cams have received.

Powers said his main goal is to educate the public.

“They don't often get a chance to see this type of thing,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.