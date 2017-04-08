Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Murrysville squirrels enjoying web cam popularity
Patrick Varine | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
Submitted photo
Above, one of a pair of squirrels that have taken up residence in a box placed by PixController in Murrysville. The boxes were set up to monitor nesting Eastern screech owls, and live feeds are streamed on PixController's website.
Submitted photo
Above, 'Allie' the Eastern screech owl, who is incubating three eggs, in one of PixController's boxes.
Submitted photo
Above, a squirrel pokes its head out of a PixController box on Friday, April 7, 2017. The Murrysville company is live-streaming feeds of both the squirrels and a pair of mating Eastern screech owls.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Animal-cam viewers in Westmoreland County have a new obsession: a pair of squirrels that have taken up residence in one of the Eastern screech owl boxes erected by PixController of Murrysville.

The company's live feed of nesting bald eagles initially captured viewers' attention, and company CEO Bill Powers said the newest stars on its website are two gray squirrels that have been using one of the boxes since winter began.

“It's really cute to watch, so we've been streaming it and it's gotten really popular,” Powers said.

The boxes originally were installed as part of a project by PixController and nature enthusiast Dick Byers of Stahlstown.

“I have 10 owl boxes at my place, and (Bill) has about nine,” said Byers, 79, a former Murrysville resident. “We wanted to see what was going on in the boxes and take notes on breeding behavior.”

A mating pair of Eastern screech owls, nicknamed Dakota and Allie, have been seen in the area since 2013, and each has made a home in one of the boxes. At night, Dakota leaves his box to hunt for food for Allie.

Powers has cameras set up to monitor the pair's progress with three eggs laid between March 31 and April 3.

“We're hoping they'll hatch this month,” Powers said. “We also have a camera on both boxes that allows us to see what's happening on the outside. It's neat — at night we can see the male screen owl going out to hunt.”

Byers said the nesting habits of owls are unique in that they do not build their own.

“They find cavities that have already been prepared, or they take over a crow's nest or a hawk's nest,” he said.

And while Powers said he's excited to see the owl eggs hatch, he's also curious what will happen with the squirrels.

“They might be siblings,” he said. “If they're a mating pair, they'd typically have a litter by now, but gray squirrels can have a second litter around July, so we're waiting to see what happens.”

So are many others. The squirrel-box camera feed has been viewed nearly 35,000, as opposed to the roughly 1,000 views the owl cams have received.

Powers said his main goal is to educate the public.

“They don't often get a chance to see this type of thing,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.