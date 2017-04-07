Derry native, 96, has street cred in South Miami

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mitchel Chockla has done his part to spread the family name.

The 96-year-old Derry native and father of five has 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. But it was his service to the community and in World War II that landed his name on a street sign in South Miami, Fla.

In a recent televised ceremony, complete with a military honor guard and mayoral proclamation, SW 63rd Court was rechristened Mitchel Chockla Court in honor of the military veteran and retired letter carrier who in 1951 bought the first house on the street.

“I'm just eternally honored,” Chockla said during the ceremony along the palm-shaded street. “If need be, I'll come out every morning and shine off my sign.”

Betty Jean Stemmler Smith of Derry said her uncle, who still comes home every summer, is an inspiration to his nieces and nephews.

“His memory is great. He can still tell you who lived exactly where on his old route in Derry,” Smith said.

Chockla is one of 18 children of Mary and Michael Chockla and one of six brothers from Derry who served in World War II and made it home safe.

“My parents really should have been honored for all the worrying that they did,” Chockla said.

He went off to war at 23, earning a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars and the French Legion of Honor for his service in North Africa, Italy and France. He was wounded near the German border in 1944, and he eventually caught up with one of his brothers when they were sent to hospitals in England.

When it was over, he returned to Derry, married Anne Wirdzek, started a family and eventually went to work for the post office. He delivered mail on foot in the small town's business district in the morning and drove a truck delivering parcels in the afternoon.

After two years and one long, hard winter when he was constantly putting chains on the truck and trudging through the snow, Chockla took his brother, who worked for the post office in Miami, up on his suggestion that he transfer to Florida.

A year later, in 1951, he and his wife bought a new home at the edge of town. Today, he is the last of the neighborhood's original residents.

Chockla said he misses the changing of the seasons in the mountains around Derry, and he once threatened to move back when he became nostalgic for trampling in the woods during hunting season.

“My wife looked at me and said, ‘If you go back, you're going alone.' That was the end of that,” Chockla said, chuckling.

His daughter Barbara Woodward, who spearheaded the effort to rename the street, and his neighbors said it is fitting that Chockla's street, which was part of his mail route in 1980, now bears the name of the genial mailman who befriended a host of South Florida residents as he traveled his route day after day for more than three decades.

“He's my hero,” Woodward said of the steady, reliable man who likes to recount the various figures he met in his work, including a famous New England poet in South Florida.

There was a woman on his route who had a cottage in her backyard, he said. One winter day, Chockla had to get a signature on a registered letter from the gentleman who lived in the cottage during the winter.

“I didn't know who Robert Frost was at the time,” Chockla said.

Later, Frost occasionally asked Chockla to sit with him.

“He'd yell out to me, ‘Hey, mailman. You're sweating. Why don't you sit down here and have a Coca-Cola?' ” Chockla said.

Boxer and world heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano also lived on his route. Chockla said a nephew in Pennsylvania has an autographed picture from Marciano that the boxer signed for him after they became friends.

The late boxer is still famous; his mailman has been immortalized on a street sign.