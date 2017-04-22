Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem senior's project offers look into fellow students' minds
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Greensburg Salem student Ariana Bisel with her senior project and art installation, 'Unsent Project,' at Pennsylvania Avenue Park in Greensburg, Pa., on Friday April 7, 2017.
The colorful display in Greensburg's Pennsylvania Avenue Park is one part art installation, one part psychological experiment.

Almost 200 cards have been affixed to a wall with messages of love and loss.

“I think you're cute.”

“Did I ever mean anything to you?”

“Make out with me.”

The notes were written by Greensburg Salem High School students and collected by classmate Ariana Bisel for her senior project.

The display, called “The Unsent Project,” is based on a concept of the same name by California artist Rora Blue.

Students were asked to anonymously submit a message for their first love and choose one of 18 colors on which to have it printed. This provides insight on how people perceive the relationship between colors and emotions, Bisel said.

“Not everyone interprets colors the same, based on the color of love,” she said.

For example, boys expressing romantic sentiments stuck to the basics — reds and pinks, she said. Girls made more diverse choices.

Greensburg Salem requires each senior to submit a project based on their prospective careers. The connection between Bisel's chosen profession and her project may not be obvious at first — she wants to study law.

But she wants to be a family lawyer, and that requires understanding how people think, she said. She plans to study psychology along with pre-law when she attends the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in the fall.

“You kind of have to have a grasp on psychology and what the human mind deals with,” she said.

Her adviser, teacher Lucy Iapalucci, said “The Unsent Project” is a novel choice.

“Hers was a little bit different. She is very interested in psychology, so she used that as a basis in understanding the way people think, and actually the diversity in the way people think,” Iapalucci said.

Submissions to the project ran the gamut — some silly, some serious, some profane. Iapalucci said she wasn't surprised to see the way they expressed themselves, especially with the protection of anonymity.

“I've been doing this for so long, nothing shocks me anymore. I think once you get to know kids, you understand the way they think,” she said. “I think kids are pretty honest. They're very clever, and they're very heartfelt.”

Bisel said she hopes people passing by the park take some time to consider what's going on in other people's heads.

“We go through every day not really knowing how people feel on the inside,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

