Ex-employee files federal lawsuit against Westmoreland sheriff

A former member of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held's staff has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was demoted for supporting his Democratic challenger in the 2015 election.

Tracy Donsen contends Held, a Republican, stripped her of the rank of lieutenant last summer, nearly a year after he won a second term in office.

Donsen, 46, of New Stanton, has worked in the sheriff's office since 2000. In 2012, Held promoted her to lieutenant to oversee the department's real estate division, which coordinates sales of foreclosed properties.

According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, Donsen, a registered Democrat, claimed Held's chief deputy, Patricia Fritz, accused her of attending a fundraiser for the sheriff's opponent, Paul Cycak, whose wife worked as a deputy sheriff under Donsen.

In the lawsuit, Donsen denied she attended any political events for Held's opponent.

“Defendant's actions towards Donsen were intentional and were undertaken with reckless disregard for her federally protected right to not have her employment conditioned on her political affiliation to a party or candidate she may not prefer to support,” the lawsuit states.

Donsen also claimed Held and his staff excluded her from changes that were to be implemented in the office to make her job more difficult.

Held on Friday denied the allegations and said Donsen was demoted for poor performance. He declined to provide details.

“We have high standards in the office, and the higher the rank the more accountability is demanded. It's all based on performance. If she supported Cycak, I have no proof she did,” Held said.

Cycak's wife, Marilyn, still works as a deputy in the department.

Meanwhile, investigators from the state Attorney General's Office were in Greensburg last month to interview deputies about allegations that Held forced his staff to engage in political activities on his behalf during the 2015 election season. Held has denied the claims.

Held has been the target of two other lawsuits filed within the last year by female deputies who claimed they were passed over for promotions because of their gender. Held also denies those allegations.

