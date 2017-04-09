Warm welcome: Western Pa. forecast thrills, but experts warn of a few more chills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On a quiet stretch of Bovard-Luxor Road just minutes from downtown Greensburg, one might expect to see a deer or a pet dog that strayed from home. There might even be a horse grazing on a patch of grass.

But a dolphin isn't likely to make the list.

“I think it's gonna be really nice,” Mary Cicio said of the dolphin sculpture that's starting to take shape on the front lawn of her residence in Bovard.

She commissioned Jim Gall of Latrobe, a self-described chainsaw sculptor, to carve the dolphin out of the maple tree stump that stands outside her beach-themed home.

As the weather warmed up this weekend, neighborhood residents such as Cicio and Gall took to the outdoors Sunday to get started on springtime projects and to have some fun.

Some, though, ventured a little farther away.

Bob and Angela Pease of Derry brought sons Mark, 10, and Seth, 7, to practice orienteering at Deer Lakes Park in West Deer.

They were happy to make the hourlong drive to begin orienteering on a bright day with temperatures in the 70s, even with a stiff springtime breeze.

After a cold snap Friday brought snow to the region, residents such as Remi Luckiewicz, 12, of Hempfield were happy to be done with winter weather.

Remi spent Sunday afternoon with her brother, Treyten Johns, 5, and their mother, Christine Johns, also of Hempfield, in Twin Lakes Park. They took a paddle boat for a spin around the lower lake, followed by a search for snakes and ducks. Remi enjoyed feeling the sun on her face and the wind in her hair, she said.

“I hated the snow,” Remi said. “I don't do snow.”

But the region may not be done with the cold weather just yet.

While more warm weather is on the way, meteorologists say the region could experience a few more chilly days before the end of the month. According to the National Weather Service, the average date of the last “killing frost,” cold temperatures that could harm new plants, is April 21.

There's even a chance the region might see more snow, said Rihaan Gangat, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

“It's not unusual — but doesn't occur very often,” Gangat said.

Pittsburgh's greatest snowfall on record with the National Weather Service for April, Gangat said, was on April 3, 1901, with 12.7 inches of snow.

“It's the battle of the seasons,” said Stephen Cropper, WPXI's chief meteorologist.

During this time of year, the southern jet stream is picking up and trying to push the warm air into the region, he said. That results in volatile temperatures and the occasional springtime snowfall as the region transitions from winter to spring.

Cropper advised waiting until Mother's Day to put any new plants in the ground because the region could experience frost up to May, when the temperatures will start to even out. Given that it was a mild winter, he said there are signs that the region will warm up quickly and could be heading for a hot summer.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh predicts a high of about 78 degrees for the region today, with some areas reaching 80 degrees. The record high for April 10 was set in 2011, at 82 degrees.

J amie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.