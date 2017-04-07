Ligonier swans, eggs swiped from restaurant's pond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gray Goose restaurant in Ligonier is missing a different kind of fowl: a pair of swans and their eggs, which restaurant employees say were stolen this week in the middle of the night.

“We had a male and female pair, Bonnie and Clyde, who have five eggs,” said bar manager Amber Dinell of Ligonier. “On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., a silver work van with a really loud or broken muffler backed into the neighbor's driveway across the street and took them and the eggs.”

The swans, along with ducks and other waterfowl, frequent a pond behind the restaurant.

“They hatched a group of baby swans here last year,” Dinell said. “They're sort of little local celebrities.”

Restaurant owners didn't purchase the swans — they just took up residence there. But all the same, they are offering a $2,000 reward for their safe return.

The theft is a potentially lucrative one: various breeder websites sell different species of swan ranging from a few hundred dollars up to $5,000.

In the wild, swans can live more than 26 years, according to Human Ageing Genomic Resources. They are monogamous and often use the same nest each year.

Dinell said Clyde could be lured away with food, and Bonnie, who typically is incubating the eggs at a nest, would get up to defend her mate and the nest.

“If they took the eggs and put them in a crate, she'd go right to the crate,” Dinell said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the restaurant at 724-441-4947.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.