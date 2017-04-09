Norwin officials look at possible teacher furloughs, property tax increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin school officials could furlough teachers or offer early retirement incentives, eliminate aides and possibly raise taxes to reduce a projected $3.3 million deficit for next school year.

The district does not anticipate eliminating any program or service in the 2017-18 school year, but some programs will need to be streamlined, according to a statement released Friday.

The administration has held discussions with the Norwin Education Association, which represents the teachers, about how to minimize furloughs and reassign staff based on dual certifications by subjects, the district said. The district said it is considering offering an incentive to teachers nearing retirement under terms “financially practical” and palatable to teachers. Norwin has about 320 teachers and almost 5,600 students.

Neither school board President Robert Perkins nor Paula Giran, president of the teachers union, could be reached for comment.

Jonathan Szish, a school district spokesman, said he did not know the number of teaching positions that might be affected by furloughs.

The district and union in October signed a five-year contract that expires at the end of the 2020-21 school year. That deal grants teachers average annual salary increases of 2.94 percent, amounting to about $2,060 over the life of the pact.

By cutting 21 of the 75 teachers aides and nonteaching aides, the district would save about $630,000. The administration said it believes it can reduce that staff and still meet the needs of students in special education programs.

A total of 10 support staff employees, a school psychologist and five full-time teachers and one part-timer will either retire or resign this school year. Some positions will be eliminated through attrition and transfers.

After the board announced in March it would review areas of family consumer science, music and art in an effort to reduce costs, supporters urged the board not to cut those subjects. Friday's statement said the district would make every effort to sustain instructional programs and services “through new delivery models.”

As a way of reducing expenses, the district said it would consider refinancing a bond issue in April, which would save about $1 million in the next school year.

Even with several cost-cutting measures being considered, Norwin's administration may ask the school board to raise taxes by 2.48 mills, which would generate about $924,200 for the $67 million budget.

Norwin levies a 75.2-mill tax rate in North Huntingdon, Irwin and North Irwin. That includes 1.2 mills collected for the Norwin Public Library. An 11.68-mill tax rate is levied on less than 20 properties in the district that are in Allegheny County.

The board is expected to discuss some of the issues at 6:30 p.m. Monday at its workshop meeting.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.