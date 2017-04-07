Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

State appellate court upholds Mt. Pleasant man's drug conviction

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Michael U. Peterson of Mt. Pleasant was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death.

Updated 49 minutes ago

A Mt. Pleasant man's conviction last year for selling a fatal dose of heroin to his cousin will stand, a state appeals court ruled.

A three-judge Superior Court panel affirmed the conviction of Michael U. Peterson, saying there was sufficient evidence to support a jury finding that he sold the drugs used in 2014 by Samuel Christner, 45, who died in the bathroom of his Unity home of an overdose.

A Westmoreland County jury convicted Peterson, 43, of drug delivery resulting in death and other offenses. He is serving an eight- to 16-year prison sentence.

